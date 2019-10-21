Print This

Title

MIT Reaffirms Commitment to Open Access

By

Lindsay McKenzie
October 21, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has published its final recommendations on how to increase the open sharing of MIT publications, data, software and educational materials.

An open-access task force was convened in 2017 to update and revise MIT’s open-access policies. The task force published its final recommendations last week. A draft set of recommendations was released in March 2019 for public comment.

The task force recommend that MIT ratify a set of open-access principles, create an open-access fund for monographs and work with department heads to encourage open practices across all disciplines. The existing MIT Faculty Open Access Policy will be expanded to include students, staff, postdoctoral fellows and research staff.

“Scholarship serves humanity best when it is available to everyone,” said Hal Abelson, Class of 1922 Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, who co-chaired the task force with MIT Libraries director Chris Bourg. “These recommendations reinforce MIT’s leadership in open access to scholarship.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are You Serious About Diversifying Your Faculty and Staff?
Deletable You
ALS and the Brain Drain of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Magic
A Happy Hoo
A Conversation with a Young EdTech Professional and Future Online Graduate Student
Channeling Our Inner Freshmen
The Gunman Took an Uber
A Hippocratic Oath for Algorithmic Intervention

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Colleges are starting to go their own way in wake of NACAC changing rules of admissions

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)

The Classic Learning Test aims to challenge the SAT

Chapman University student paper declined to cover Bush, but not for reason you might think

Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they

MIT Reaffirms Commitment to Open Access

Academic Minute: Rethinking the 4% Retirement Rule

Professor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Involving Grant Funds

Back to Top