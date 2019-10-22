Print This

Title

U.S. Drops in Ranking of University Research Funding

By

Elin Johnson
October 22, 2019
Comments
 
 

The U.S. has dropped its position relative to other countries in university research funding, according to a new report by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF), and now holds the 28th spot out of 39 countries, with just 0.2 percent of its gross domestic product dedicated to university research funding.

“Other nations are increasing their investments in university research because they understand the critical role research universities play in generating innovation-based economic growth. Research drives innovation, and innovation drives long-run economic growth -- creating jobs and improving living standards in the process,” Rob Atkinson, ITIF president and lead author of the report, said in a written statement. “The United States can’t rest on its laurels. To once again lead the world in innovation, policymakers must make the necessary investments in university research.”

Switzerland, Denmark and Norway occupy the top three spots, the report said. Switzerland spends 0.76 percent of its GDP on research funding. Comparatively, Romania occupies the lowest position of the 39 countries represented, with just 0.04 percent of its GDP going to university research.

The average share of the GDP used across all countries identified was 0.22 percent. The top 12 countries on ITIF's list all invested double the amount the U.S. does.

“The private sector alone does not and cannot invest in university research funding at the levels society needs,” Caleb Foote, a research assistant at ITIF and co-author of the report, said in a statement. “The university system plays an important role in filling the gap between the current levels of private research and development and the optimal levels for economic growth.”

ITIF used data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the National Science Foundation to compile the report. ITIF is an independent research and education institute that focuses on public policy and technological innovation.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Democratic Values and Local Student Voting
Are You Serious About Diversifying
Your Faculty and Staff?
Deletable You

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Tipped Interview Questions
Wizards, Prophets, and 'The Fate of Food’
Magic
A Happy Hoo
A Conversation with a Young EdTech Professional and Future Online Graduate Student
Channeling Our Inner Freshmen

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Professor says she was fired for refusing to disclose a victim's name

Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)

College Board cancels SAT scores from Egypt and Hong Kong

College newspaper adviser loses job; students claim retaliation

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

Four-year-college leaders not feeling ready for the future

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

UVA Adopts New Gen Ed Program

Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they

Adtalem Sells Brazilian Colleges for $465 Million

Back to Top