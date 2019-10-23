Title
New Indictments in Admissions Scandal
New federal indictments were handed down today against 11 parents in the college admissions scandal. They were charged with allegedly "conspir[ing] to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission. In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits -- with little or no regard for their athletic abilities -- or as members of other favored admissions categories."
One parent -- John Wilson -- was also charged with two counts of federal program bribery "in connection with his efforts to use bribes to secure his children’s admission to Harvard University and Stanford University."
New charges were also brought against coaches in the scandal.
