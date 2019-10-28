Print This

2 Killed at Off-Campus Texas A&M-Commerce Party

Scott Jaschik
October 28, 2019
Two people were shot and killed and another 12 were shot Saturday night at an off-campus party near Texas A&M University at Commerce, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police were responding to a complaint about parking violations when the shooting began. The shooter has not been apprehended.

