2 Killed at Off-Campus Texas A&M-Commerce Party
Two people were shot and killed and another 12 were shot Saturday night at an off-campus party near Texas A&M University at Commerce, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police were responding to a complaint about parking violations when the shooting began. The shooter has not been apprehended.
