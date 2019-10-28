Title
Benedict Students Told to Stay in Dorms During Trump Visit
By
Classes were canceled and students were asked to stay in their dorms when President Trump came to a historically black college last week, reported The State.
Trump spoke about criminal justice reform, among other things, at Benedict College in South Carolina. The visit sparked anti-Trump protests by students and others from the area.
A spokesperson for the college told The State that the safety plan was created by college officials and Secret Service. Students were asked to stay in their rooms during the afternoon the president was there, and snacks were delivered to dorms between 1 and 2 p.m.
Students were not well represented at Trump's speech, according to The State, which reported that out of the audience of 300 roughly 10 were students.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
St. John's College tuition cut reaps increased applications and donations
GW faculty disconnected from decision to cut enrollment
Interim Chancellor Quits Amid Scandal Over Photos
Benedict Students Told to Stay in Dorms During Trump Visit
What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website
Henderson State seeking merger with Arkansas State system
2 Killed at Off-Campus Texas A&M-Commerce Party
The Grateful Dead as a Guide for Nonprofit Leadership | Conversations on Diversity
On Revisiting an Old Haunt | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!