Benedict Students Told to Stay in Dorms During Trump Visit

Classes were canceled and students were asked to stay in their dorms when President Trump came to a historically black college last week, reported The State.

Trump spoke about criminal justice reform, among other things, at Benedict College in South Carolina. The visit sparked anti-Trump protests by students and others from the area.

A spokesperson for the college told The State that the safety plan was created by college officials and Secret Service. Students were asked to stay in their rooms during the afternoon the president was there, and snacks were delivered to dorms between 1 and 2 p.m.

Students were not well represented at Trump's speech, according to The State, which reported that out of the audience of 300 roughly 10 were students.