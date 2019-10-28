Print This

Title

Klobuchar's Plan: Free Community College, Expanded Pell

By

Paul Fain
October 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

Senator Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who is seeking her party's presidential nomination, on Friday rolled out a higher education plan that would fund free community college though a federal-state partnership, and which would substantially expand the federal Pell Grant program.

Klobuchar's tuition-free community college proposal is based on a bill from Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat. The feds would match $3 for every $1 from states for subsidies for students who qualify for in-state tuition, are enrolled at least half-time and maintain satisfactory academic progress. The plan would cover one-year certificates and associate degrees, as well as technical certifications and industry-recognized credentials. To be eligible, states would be required to maintain their support for higher education, limit tuition hikes and better ensure that students can transfer to four-year programs.

The plan would double the maximum annual Pell Grant award (to $12,000) and expand eligibility to families making up to $100,000 per year. It also would increase investment in apprenticeships, improve tax incentives for employee training, expand childcare for students who are parents and include in-demand occupations for the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

"To pay for these investments," according to the proposal, "Senator Klobuchar will raise the capital gains and dividends rate for people in the top two income tax brackets, limit the amount of capital gain deferral allowable through like-kind exchanges and implement the Buffet [sic] Rule through a 30 percent minimum tax for people with incomes over $1 million."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Should Computer Science Be Required?
Topic: Trending
Higher Education Should Report More
Than Its Mortality Rate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Grateful Dead as a Guide for Nonprofit Leadership
On Revisiting an Old Haunt
Finding Writing Energy
Academic Career Navigation and House Hunters International
Chinese Students Cautious About U.S. Study
Employee Giving

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

St. John's College tuition cut reaps increased applications and donations

GW faculty disconnected from decision to cut enrollment

Interim Chancellor Quits Amid Scandal Over Photos

What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website

Benedict Students Told to Stay in Dorms During Trump Visit

Henderson State seeking merger with Arkansas State system

2 Killed at Off-Campus Texas A&M-Commerce Party

The Grateful Dead as a Guide for Nonprofit Leadership | Conversations on Diversity

On Revisiting an Old Haunt | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top