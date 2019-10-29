Report on Chief Academic Officers

The Council of Independent Colleges, an organization of small and medium-size private colleges, has released a report on the chief academic officers at its institutions. Among the highlights:

CAOs increasingly rank budgeting and financial management as their most time-consuming activity. Forty percent report financial management as their top time commitment. In a survey 10 years ago, that number was 27 percent.

Most CAOs (83 percent) view their top priority as setting the academic vision of the institution.

The percentage of respondents identifying as nonwhite has remained at slightly over 9 percent for the last decade.

Women now hold 50 percent of CAO positions, up from 39 percent in 2009.