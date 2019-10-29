Title
Report on Chief Academic Officers
The Council of Independent Colleges, an organization of small and medium-size private colleges, has released a report on the chief academic officers at its institutions. Among the highlights:
- CAOs increasingly rank budgeting and financial management as their most time-consuming activity. Forty percent report financial management as their top time commitment. In a survey 10 years ago, that number was 27 percent.
- Most CAOs (83 percent) view their top priority as setting the academic vision of the institution.
- The percentage of respondents identifying as nonwhite has remained at slightly over 9 percent for the last decade.
- Women now hold 50 percent of CAO positions, up from 39 percent in 2009.
