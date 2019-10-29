Print This

University of Saint Francis Announces Cuts

Scott Jaschik
October 29, 2019
The University of Saint Francis, in Fort Wayne, Ind., announced plans to cut two master's programs, 11 bachelor’s degree programs and seven minors, effective next fall, WANE News reported. The bachelor's degrees being cut include history, philosophy and mathematics.

