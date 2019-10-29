Title
University of Saint Francis Announces Cuts
The University of Saint Francis, in Fort Wayne, Ind., announced plans to cut two master's programs, 11 bachelor’s degree programs and seven minors, effective next fall, WANE News reported. The bachelor's degrees being cut include history, philosophy and mathematics.
