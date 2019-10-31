Title
Morehouse Ends Furlough Plan
Morehouse College has ended a plan to require faculty to be furloughed one day a month, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. The college acted after faculty members voted to abandon a planned walkout for Wednesday. Morehouse also agreed to end a plan to cut contributions to 403(b) retirement plans. Morehouse officials said increased contributions from donors would pay for the added expenses.
