Morehouse Ends Furlough Plan

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Morehouse College has ended a plan to require faculty to be furloughed one day a month, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. The college acted after faculty members voted to abandon a planned walkout for Wednesday. Morehouse also agreed to end a plan to cut contributions to 403(b) retirement plans. Morehouse officials said increased contributions from donors would pay for the added expenses.

