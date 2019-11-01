Community College President Retires Early

The president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown has resigned months earlier than anticipated, according to a statement from the college's Board of Trustees.

The board accepted Walter Asonevich's resignation effective today. He was originally scheduled to retire July 2020, according to WJAC, the local TV station. He served the college for 12 years.

The president's cabinet will lead the college in the interim, and Lorraine Donahue, vice president of finance and administration, will be the acting chairwoman, according to the board's statement. The board has selected three finalists for the presidential search and will continue with the same search timeline, according to WJAC.

Trustees suspended Asonevich earlier this month after he questioned the femininity of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a Facebook post. In a statement, the trustees said they found the post "unprofessional, demeaning, and offensive."