5 Irvine Fraternity Members Charged in Brother's Death

Five members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at University of California, Irvine, have been charged after the alcohol-poisoning death of a brother.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Domingo died after drinking heavily with his new brothers during SAE's Big Brother Night in January at their off-campus house, reports ABC 7. The five fraternity members involved were charged with misdemeanors, including furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor and allowing a party where underage drinking was permitted.

Brothers called 911 to say that Domingo's body was blue and that he had fallen asleep with his head down. Toxicology reports showed that there were no other substances in his system besides alcohol.