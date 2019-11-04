Print This

Title

5 Irvine Fraternity Members Charged in Brother's Death

By

Elin Johnson
November 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Five members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at University of California, Irvine, have been charged after the alcohol-poisoning death of a brother.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Domingo died after drinking heavily with his new brothers during SAE's Big Brother Night in January at their off-campus house, reports ABC 7. The five fraternity members involved were charged with misdemeanors, including furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor and allowing a party where underage drinking was permitted.

Brothers called 911 to say that Domingo's body was blue and that he had fallen asleep with his head down. Toxicology reports showed that there were no other substances in his system besides alcohol.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is It Time to Dezone Knowledge?
Think Positive
Teaching Racism as an Idea

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Identities Come With Entanglements but No Fixed Essence
Attack of the Asterisks
Making Conference Food More Inclusive
European Internationalization and ‘Money Matters’
Other Minds
A Thank You to Bryan Alexander

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale

A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

As AI-assessed job interviewing grows, colleges try to prepare students

In China, Surge in Students Informing on Professors

Professor Leaves Liberty U, Citing Academic Freedom

Study finds noncompetitive colleges more likely to reject applicants who report felonies, even minor

Holy Cross to Investigate Faculty Misconduct

There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?

Back to Top