Holy Cross to Investigate Faculty Misconduct

Following complaints of an overall campus rape culture, College of the Holy Cross president Reverend Philip Boroughs announced an independent investigation into accusations of sexual harassment by faculty members, reports the Telegram of Worcester, Mass.

Students and professors have urged the college to investigate these reports, and an online petition with more than 400 signatures called for the same thing. Last month the college's Academic Governance Council voted in favor of the investigation.

Father Boroughs said a committee of faculty members and administrators will assist in leading the process, which will include hiring an external investigator, according to the Telegram.

Last year an Instagram account started posting anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct at the college. A special committee from the college's Board of Trustees found that Holy Cross's administration adequately followed the appropriate Title IX procedures with regard to sexual misconduct on campus.