St. Norbert President to Step Down Abruptly

Brian Bruess, president of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, will step down from his position at the end of the academic year, reported the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Neither Bruess nor St. Norbert provided an explanation for the departure, which sparked some students to protest the lack of transparency.

Bruess has led the private Catholic liberal arts college since 2017 and is an alumnus of the college. His three-year term will be the shortest in the institution's history.

During his time at the college, Bruess secured a $30 million grant and the largest class size in the college's history. But things haven't been all smooth sailing. Bruess's administration was criticized by alumni, staff and students for its mishandling of past sexual assault cases, prompting the college to launch an investigation and implement a new reporting tool.