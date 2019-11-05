Title
'It's OK to Be White' Posters Rile Campuses
Several campuses were hit with "It's OK to Be White" posters on Thursday and Friday.
The posters, which also appeared a year ago at this time, are put up without permission. Posters have been seen this year at Christopher Newport University, East Tennessee State University, Oklahoma City University's law school, Susquehanna University and Western Connecticut State University.
Report: Financial Aid Has Little Effect on Completion
