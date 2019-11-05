Print This

Title

Report: Financial Aid Has Little Effect on Completion

By

Madeline St. Amour
November 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

A working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that need-based financial aid grant offers have little effect on completion trajectories for low-income college students.

The paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed, found that among four-year college students, grant offers increase two-year persistence by 1.7 percentage points. The effect on completing a bachelor's degree within six years was positive (1.5 percentage points) but not statistically significant, according to the researchers.

The effect on persistence and completion for two-year college students was also positive but not significant. Further exploratory results indicate that grant offers could reduce the completion rates of associate degrees for two-year community college students by around three percentage points.

Researchers also found that the effects didn't greatly vary by cohort, race, gender or the prior receipt of food stamps.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don't Play Politics With Student Veterans
Is It Time to Dezone Knowledge?
Think Positive

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

5 Things I Learned About Student Affairs by Being a Soccer Mom
In Praise of University Presses
Identities Come With Entanglements but No Fixed Essence
Attack of the Asterisks
Making Conference Food More Inclusive
European Internationalization and ‘Money Matters’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Institutions introduce undergraduate degree programs in esports

Changing the conversation about “at-risk” students in California

Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale

'It's OK to Be White' Posters Rile Campuses

Virginia restructures financial aid to help today's students

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Report examines disparities in rural and nonrural students

Report: Financial Aid Has Little Effect on Completion

We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta

Back to Top