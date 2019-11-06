Title
Arizona President Apologizes to Indigenous Students for Remarks
By
The University of Arizona's president took a DNA test, and it turns out he's 100 percent apologetic about past remarks.
Robert Robbins has apologized after he told a group of Native American students he had taken a DNA test similar to the one taken by Elizabeth Warren, reports Arizona Central.
Indigenous students from the organization Voices of Indigenous Concerns in Education (VOICE) demanded an apology from Robbins after he made comments about his heritage that the students found offensive. The group wrote an open letter calling out the president's actions.
In the letter, they describe how Robbins unexpectedly attended a Native Students Outreach, Access and Resiliency (SOAR) class where he said he had taken a DNA test "to prove his Cherokee ancestry" and wanted to take a second test after the first one returned negative, citing his "very high cheekbones."
VOICE shared the letter on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Twelve days after the incident, two Native students attended Robbins's office hours to explain how those comments had offended the students. At that meeting Robbins apologized, however, his office did not respond to follow-ups from the students requesting to schedule a time when Robbins could apologize to the class, as the president had expressed to the students his desire to do so. UA did publish an official apology from Robbins following the Facebook post from VOICE.
The letter noted that UA is a land-grant institution on ancestral grounds of Native tribes. It called for Robbins to apologize to the SOAR class in person, stronger collaboration between the university and its community, the creation of a new position on the president's leadership team that would reflect interests and voices of the tribal communities, the president to include more diverse individuals on his leadership team,and Robbins's support for the growth and sustainability of Native programs on campus.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Students at Williams call for a boycott of the English department
American University defends itself in wake of public backlash over student's forced removal
David Wiley steps down and adjourns the Open Education Conference
Kenzie Academy, college (and boot camp) alternative, raises $100 million
UNC system issues cease-and-desist letters to investigator with ties to board members
A Fresh Look at Blockchain in Higher Ed
A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers
Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!