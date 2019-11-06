Title
Winners of Our Halloween Contest
Inside Higher Ed held our third annual Halloween contest last week, inviting academics working in costume to post photos to social media. You can see the many great entries at #IHEhalloween.
Our judges had a difficult task. And the prize (chocolate) makes the decision an important one. The winners come from Cowley College. And the runner-up is from Kalamazoo College (which won last year).
Congrats to all who entered.
What a day at "The Office" @CowleyCollege #HappyHalloween #IHEhalloween #Whataday pic.twitter.com/HuHbaUrP2r— Shelby (@skhuddle) October 31, 2019
For your consideration #IHEHalloween pic.twitter.com/uM7IohVHhp— Kalamazoo Chemistry (@kzoochem) October 31, 2019
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Students at Williams call for a boycott of the English department
American University defends itself in wake of public backlash over student's forced removal
David Wiley steps down and adjourns the Open Education Conference
Kenzie Academy, college (and boot camp) alternative, raises $100 million
A Fresh Look at Blockchain in Higher Ed
UNC system issues cease-and-desist letters to investigator with ties to board members
A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers
Tuition Assistance Popular With Employees
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!