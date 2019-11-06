Print This

Winners of Our Halloween Contest

Scott Jaschik
November 6, 2019
Inside Higher Ed held our third annual Halloween contest last week, inviting academics working in costume to post photos to social media. You can see the many great entries at #IHEhalloween.

Our judges had a difficult task. And the prize (chocolate) makes the decision an important one. The winners come from Cowley College. And the runner-up is from Kalamazoo College (which won last year).

Congrats to all who entered.

