Title
Academic Minute: Hearing Loss and Cognitive Skills
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tonya Bergeson-Dana, associate professor of communication studies and disorders, discusses how hearing loss in infants can affect cognitive skills as well. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
