Academic Minute: Hearing Loss and Cognitive Skills

By

Doug Lederman
November 7, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tonya Bergeson-Dana, associate professor of communication studies and disorders, discusses how hearing loss in infants can affect cognitive skills as well. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

