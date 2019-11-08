Title
Maryland-Baltimore President Is New System Chancellor
Jay A. Perman, who has led the University of Maryland's professional school campus in Baltimore since 2010, has been chosen as chancellor of the University System of Maryland.
The selection of Perman, a well-regarded insider, comes amid a period of turmoil for the Maryland system that led the current chancellor, Robert L. Caret, not to seek a new five-year term. Caret had fallen into disfavor with some Maryland legislators and drew criticism, with other university officials, in the wake of last summer's death of a football player at Maryland's College Park campus.
