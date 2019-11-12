Brown Will Aim to Double Veterans Enrolled by 2024

Brown University on Monday announced a plan to double the number of veterans enrolled (to 42) by 2024. The university said it would extend its need-blind admission policies to include prospective students who have served in the U.S. armed forces, increase financial support for veterans and make standardized test scores optional for veterans in the admission process.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to our veterans for the tremendous sacrifices they make and the uncompromising courage they display in defending the freedoms that we all enjoy,” said Brown's president, Christina H. Paxson.