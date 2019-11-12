Title
Czech Faculty Fired for Chinese Embassy Payments
Charles University, in Prague, fired several faculty members over secret Chinese government payments, the Financial Times reported. The faculty were fired for allegedly setting up a private company that was paid by the Chinese Embassy for conferences that were co-organized by a university center. One of the faculty involved denied "any evident exposure to Chinese influence."
