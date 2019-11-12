Print This

Trump Jr. Triggers Conservatives at UCLA Q&A

Elin Johnson
November 12, 2019
Donald Trump Jr.'s event Sunday at the University of California, Los Angeles, for his new book, Triggered, ended after just 20 minutes when supporters of his father shouted Trump Jr. and his partner off stage, reported The Guardian.

Attendees were upset that the event, hosted by conservative organization Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, had cut the question-and-answer segment of the evening. Trump Jr.'s book argues that liberals are out to silence him -- however, that turned out not to be the case at UCLA.

Make America Great Again supporters drowned out the discussion with chants of "Q and A." Organizers told the audience of around 450 that due to time constraints, the celebrity guests would not be able to take questions.

Trump Jr. appeared to first believe that he was being heckled by students on the other side of the political aisle, and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was also on stage, began to yell back at the disruptive individuals.

Guilfoyle told the disruptive crowd they were "not making their parents proud" and accused them of only being able to find dates via online dating.

The chants and disruptions were claimed by a far-right group that calls itself America First, which disagrees with Kirk and his organization. The founder of the movement clarified that his problem was with Kirk and not Trump Jr.

