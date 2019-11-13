Title
Deal Reached With Taliban to Free Professors
The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed on a prisoner exchange that would free two professors at the American University of Afghanistan who were kidnapped in 2016, The New York Times reported. Under the terms of the deal, the two AUAF professors, Kevin C. King, an American, and Timothy J. Weeks, an Australian, will be released in exchange for the release of three senior Taliban members. Afghan and Taliban officials said the transfer is imminent.
