Police and Protesters Violently Clash on Hong Kong Campuses

Elizabeth Redden
November 14, 2019
The Chinese University of Hong Kong announced it is cutting short the academic term after the university became the site of violent clashes between police and antigovernment protesters this week.

The New York Times reported that police have begun raiding the edges of Hong Kong university campuses to make arrests, leading to clashes with student activists that the Times compared to "medieval sieges." For hours on Tuesday, police and students clashed on a bridge leading to the CUHK campus, with riot police firing hundreds of rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets and students throwing Molotov cocktails and bricks and firing bows with flaming arrows. More than 100 injured students were brought to a makeshift first-aid clinic.

The Times reported that with the clashes on Hong Kong university campuses this week, "another unspoken rule in the antigovernment protests that have been convulsing Hong Kong for six months was shattered: the sanctity of educational campuses from the police."

