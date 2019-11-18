Print

Company Refused to Print South Alabama Magazine With Gay Content

Elin Johnson
November 18, 2019
An Alabama company has refused to print the November issue of the University of South Alabama's student magazine citing religious differences, reported NBC News.

Interstate Printing has printed the student publication Due South since 2012, but it drew the line at the most recent issue that celebrated diverse campus voices and LGBTQ+ student stories. The company has been working with the university for 40 years.

Interstate told the magazine's editor in chief, Sara Boone, that the company was a Christian company and did "not adhere to the content" of the publication.

"This is more than having personal beliefs," Boone told NBC. "This is actively discriminating against a group of people and trying to silence their stories. We’re not trying to convert people’s beliefs. People can do what they want; they can read the stories or not. But I know what these stories are worth."

The issue was supposed to come out Nov. 20, and after word got out of Interstate's refusal, several other publishers in the community stepped forward to offer their services to the student magazine. Boone told NBC that she responded to Interstate and said that Due South would be working with other printers moving forward.

