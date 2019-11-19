Title
Investigation: Former President Discriminated Against Women
By
An investigation has concluded that the former president of Clark College in Washington State violated both the college's harassment and antidiscrimination policies, according to The Columbian.
Bob Knight, the Vancouver community college's former leader, discriminated against women, and particularly women of color, and made inappropriate comments as well as interfered with the hiring process for the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
On Oct. 29, Clark's Board of Trustees found that the four complaints against Knight of discrimination and harassment were valid. Knight retired in July and denied the accusations and the findings.
The investigation report, made by an outside company, found that Knight "tokenized" women of color and called them "trouble." He also reportedly made jokes about the Me Too movement when he hugged a student. Witnesses said that Knight was told his behavior was inappropriate multiple times but did not change his ways.
