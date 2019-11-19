Print

UVA Statue Vandalized

By

Elin Johnson
November 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

A controversial statue on the University of Virginia campus was defaced over the weekend.

The statue, of George Rogers Clark, was covered with black and blue tarps red paint was thrown on the piece. Clark fought in the Revolutionary War and led retaliatory campaigns against Native American villages.

A representative from the university police confirmed that early on Sunday morning university police responded to a report of vandalism at the statue, where they found red paint on the structure. The incident is under further investigation by university police.

UVA employees were seen cleaning the paint off the statue, according to CBS19 News.

Late this summer, a petition was circulated by a Virginian activist calling for the removal of the statue. The petition cited Clark’s anti-Native American sentiments, and it now has over 570 signatures.

The statue depicts Clark on a mounted horse above two cowering Native Americans.

The inscription describes Clark as the “Conqueror of the Northwest.” The statue sits on campus property and was a gift from a benefactor, who also donated statues of Confederate leaders to Charlottesville, Va.

