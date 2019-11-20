Grants Focused on Basic Needs

A Los Angeles-based foundation is giving grants to address the basic needs of students to seven organizations and institutions across the country.

The ECMC Foundation, an affiliate of the nonprofit ECMC Group in Minneapolis, is calling the project the Basic Needs Initiative, according to a news release. It will distribute $3.1 million to the institutions over three years to address issues like food and housing insecurity, childcare, mental health support, and transportation.

While there isn't a consensus on the exact number of college students going hungry, most agree that it is an issue.

“Today the education and philanthropic communities understand that basic needs security is crucial for postsecondary education success,” said Peter Taylor, president of the foundation. “While efforts that address students’ basic needs exist, there has been a tremendous opportunity for philanthropic leadership and strategic investment devoted to the issue. That is why ECMC Foundation is proud to support the first initiative of its kind to address student basic needs -- and ultimately, help students cross the finish line to graduation.”

The programs that will receive funding include: