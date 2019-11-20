Print

Professors Freed by Taliban

Elizabeth Redden
November 20, 2019
Two Western professors were released today by the Taliban after more than three years in captivity, National Public Radio reported. Kevin King, an American, and Timothy Weeks, an Australian, were abducted at gunpoint from a car in August 2016 just outside the American University of Afghanistan, where they taught. Afghanistan’s government announced last week that it had reached a prisoner-exchange deal with the Taliban to release the two professors in exchange for the release of three Taliban commanders.

