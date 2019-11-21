Title
Plans to Replicate Arrupe College
The founding dean of the first-ever Jesuit community college plans to replicate its success by applying the model to other institutions.
Father Steve Katsouros, S.J., founded and ran Arrupe College, a two-year college connected to Loyola University Chicago, in 2015. Its mission was to open up the unique liberal arts education that Jesuit colleges offer to a more diverse population.
So far, it has had great success. Eighty percent of low-income students who transferred to four-year colleges from Arrupe graduated within five years, compared to 27 percent nationally. Father Katsouros will leave for New York City in August 2020 to start building a network of similar colleges around the country.
