Print

Title

Plans to Replicate Arrupe College

By

Madeline St. Amour
November 21, 2019
Comments
 
 

The founding dean of the first-ever Jesuit community college plans to replicate its success by applying the model to other institutions.

Father Steve Katsouros, S.J., founded and ran Arrupe College, a two-year college connected to Loyola University Chicago, in 2015. Its mission was to open up the unique liberal arts education that Jesuit colleges offer to a more diverse population.

So far, it has had great success. Eighty percent of low-income students who transferred to four-year colleges from Arrupe graduated within five years, compared to 27 percent nationally. Father Katsouros will leave for New York City in August 2020 to start building a network of similar colleges around the country.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dismantling the Last Acceptable Prejudice
AI Academy Under Siege
College Closures and the Cost to Consumers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

7 Ways of Looking at Diversity
"What Do You Think?"
Why ‘Infinite Game’ is a Business Book that Higher Ed People Might Actually Like
Teaching and Decision Fatigue
The Bombshell that Wasn’t
Program Development in Oman: An Inclusive Approach

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Former Title IX coordinator claims she was forced out for upholding the law

Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs

Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be

7 Ways of Looking at Diversity | Conversations on Diversity

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Carey Foundation rebrands universities it supports

Young Americans’ View of Education

Pearson introduces Aida, an AI-powered calculus tutor

Back to Top