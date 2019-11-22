Prosecutors: Boston College Student Coerced to Commit Suicide

Prosecutors have charged a former Boston College student from South Korea in the death of her boyfriend, accusing her of “unrelenting” intimate partner abuse.

Alexander Urtula, a BC student from New Jersey, died by suicide on May 20 this year, the day he was supposed to graduate. A grand jury in Suffolk County has accused his then-girlfriend, Inyoung You, of involuntary manslaughter for the physical, verbal and psychological abuse that ultimately led to his death, according to a release from the Suffolk County district attorney.

You allegedly threatened to harm herself repeatedly over their 18-month relationship to manipulate Urtula and isolated him from family and friends, according to the district attorney’s office. She also sent several texts to Urtula telling him to “go die” and “go kill himself,” the affidavit said.

“Students come to Boston from around the world to attend our renowned colleges and universities,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “They are eager to learn and experience our vibrant city. Their families and loved ones do not expect them to face unending physical and mental abuse.”

The case is a “grim window into a little-discussed phenomenon” of female-on-male intimate partner violence, or IPV, The Boston Globe reported. Men are less likely to be the victims of abuse by partners -- one in 10 men has experienced IPV while one in four women has, according to a 2015 survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.