Activists Disrupt Harvard-Yale Game

Climate change activists swarmed the field of the Harvard-Yale football game, delaying the game an hour and causing the Yale University police to issue 42 summonses for disorderly conduct, reported The New York Times.

The Saturday afternoon game in New Haven, Conn., featured a halftime show no one was expecting when hundreds of people, some coming from the stands, took over the field. Police and security surrounded the group, and announcements were made imploring the protesters to leave the field.

Protesters held signs that read "our future demands action now," "this is an emergency," and one that called out the institutions, reading "Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice."

The protest was organized by the Yale Endowment Justice Coalition and Divest Harvard, both groups that have been urging their institutions to divest from the fossil fuel industry.

A spokesperson for Yale told the Times that it was “regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.”

Wesley Ogsbury, captain of the Harvard Crimson football team, recorded a video in which he offered support for the fossil-free movements at both Yale and Harvard, and said that he and other players would be wearing orange wristbands after the game to show support for the movement. Orange is the color of the two groups.