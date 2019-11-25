Print

Title

Activists Disrupt Harvard-Yale Game

By

Elin Johnson
November 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

Climate change activists swarmed the field of the Harvard-Yale football game, delaying the game an hour and causing the Yale University police to issue 42 summonses for disorderly conduct, reported The New York Times.

The Saturday afternoon game in New Haven, Conn., featured a halftime show no one was expecting when hundreds of people, some coming from the stands, took over the field. Police and security surrounded the group, and announcements were made imploring the protesters to leave the field.

Protesters held signs that read "our future demands action now," "this is an emergency," and one that called out the institutions, reading "Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice."

The protest was organized by the Yale Endowment Justice Coalition and Divest Harvard, both groups that have been urging their institutions to divest from the fossil fuel industry.

A spokesperson for Yale told the Times that it was “regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.”

Wesley Ogsbury, captain of the Harvard Crimson football team, recorded a video in which he offered support for the fossil-free movements at both Yale and Harvard, and said that he and other players would be wearing orange wristbands after the game to show support for the movement. Orange is the color of the two groups.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Another Thing the Book Burning
at Georgia Southern Reveals
2020 Vision
Dismantling the Last Acceptable Prejudice

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Wokeness and Power
What Does the Recent NACAC Decision Mean for Marketing and Communication Offices?
Fundraising and "Overhead"
Guest Post: Weaponized Learning Outcomes
3 Causes of No-Video Zoom Meetings
The Grad Activist: Organizing on Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Syracuse students demand change on campus after 'two weeks of hate'

New paper examines why intergenerational immobility resurfaces when looking at advanced degree holde

Former student sues seminary, claiming she was expelled after officials obtained tax data showing sh

A further exploration of a book burning at Georgia Southern (opinion)

Coalition application draws significant criticism

Fundraising and "Overhead" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Conference highlights successes in developmental education reform

Utah to Phase Out Merit Scholarships

Archaeologists Ban Member From Meeting for Arrest

Back to Top