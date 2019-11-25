Print

Utah to Phase Out Merit Scholarships

Elin Johnson
November 25, 2019
Utah will phase out two merit-based scholarships and redirect the funds toward need-based scholarships, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

State education leaders decided to move financial support from the eight-year-old Regents Scholarship, which was awarded to high-achieving students who did well in math, science and English courses, and the New Century Scholarship, which gave money to students who graduated high school with an associate degree.

The scholarships will be phased out by the time the 2021 high school class graduates. The money that funded them will then go to the Access Utah Promise Scholarship, which is a need-based scholarship that was approved by the state earlier this year.

The Promise Scholarship provides resources for eligible students from households that make less than $50,000 a year and provides tuition for students' first two years. It uses both state and federal funds.

Utah has $20 million set aside for scholarships and will redistribute the money so that $14 million, instead of the previous $2 million, goes to students will financial needs.

Utah to Phase Out Merit Scholarships

