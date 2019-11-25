Title
Utah to Phase Out Merit Scholarships
By
Utah will phase out two merit-based scholarships and redirect the funds toward need-based scholarships, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
State education leaders decided to move financial support from the eight-year-old Regents Scholarship, which was awarded to high-achieving students who did well in math, science and English courses, and the New Century Scholarship, which gave money to students who graduated high school with an associate degree.
The scholarships will be phased out by the time the 2021 high school class graduates. The money that funded them will then go to the Access Utah Promise Scholarship, which is a need-based scholarship that was approved by the state earlier this year.
The Promise Scholarship provides resources for eligible students from households that make less than $50,000 a year and provides tuition for students' first two years. It uses both state and federal funds.
Utah has $20 million set aside for scholarships and will redistribute the money so that $14 million, instead of the previous $2 million, goes to students will financial needs.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Syracuse students demand change on campus after 'two weeks of hate'
Former student sues seminary, claiming she was expelled after officials obtained tax data showing sh
New paper examines why intergenerational immobility resurfaces when looking at advanced degree holde
Coalition application draws significant criticism
St. Norbert College President to Stay On
A further exploration of a book burning at Georgia Southern (opinion)
Utah to Phase Out Merit Scholarships
Conference highlights successes in developmental education reform
Fundraising and "Overhead" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!