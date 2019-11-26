Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set

Students at Bryant University shut down a fellow student's comedy routine for being racist, reported the Providence Journal.

“It’s amazing. White people, we can’t really tell black people what to do anymore,” said the student in a recording of the show. “We used to be able to do that. But we can’t anymore. It’s a bad look now. But the thing is, because they beat their children, they instill discipline into their children nowadays.”

Offended students took to the stage during the university's Thursday night open mic to put an end to the comedy routine. Videos of the set were circulated on social media and drew backlash.

“I’m just jealous about the fact that black people are allowed to physically assault their children and I’m not,” said the student comedian during the set. “Can you imagine if a white person beat their kid? The whole country would grind to a halt.”

When an audience member interjected, the student waved them off and said not to worry because it would be "a clean show."

The Bias Incident Committee at the university confirmed a bias incident did occur after reviewing the footage from the night. The committee will continue to gather evidence and witnesses' accounts before presenting its findings to the vice president of student affairs and human resources.

Ronald Machtley, university president, told the Bryant community he found the act offensive and congratulated the students who put a stop to it, according to the Journal.