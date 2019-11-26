Title
Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set
By
Students at Bryant University shut down a fellow student's comedy routine for being racist, reported the Providence Journal.
“It’s amazing. White people, we can’t really tell black people what to do anymore,” said the student in a recording of the show. “We used to be able to do that. But we can’t anymore. It’s a bad look now. But the thing is, because they beat their children, they instill discipline into their children nowadays.”
Offended students took to the stage during the university's Thursday night open mic to put an end to the comedy routine. Videos of the set were circulated on social media and drew backlash.
“I’m just jealous about the fact that black people are allowed to physically assault their children and I’m not,” said the student comedian during the set. “Can you imagine if a white person beat their kid? The whole country would grind to a halt.”
When an audience member interjected, the student waved them off and said not to worry because it would be "a clean show."
The Bias Incident Committee at the university confirmed a bias incident did occur after reviewing the footage from the night. The committee will continue to gather evidence and witnesses' accounts before presenting its findings to the vice president of student affairs and human resources.
Ronald Machtley, university president, told the Bryant community he found the act offensive and congratulated the students who put a stop to it, according to the Journal.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings
Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating
Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs
DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans
Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave
Recent studies on state disinvestment in public higher education are misleading (opinion)
Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set
Moody's on Mass. College Closure Law
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!