Title
Court Strikes Down Ontario Student Choice Initiative
An Ontario court struck down a provincial-level policy change that would have let students opt out of certain fees, The Globe and Mail reported. Opponents of the policy change, which was announced in January, said that the Student Choice Initiative would jeopardize funding for student unions, campus media and other student organizations that depend on fee income. The court found that requiring universities to allow students to opt out of fees was “inconsistent with the universities’ autonomous governance.”
