Students Leave BYU Idaho Over Medicaid

Brigham Young University in Idaho is seeing its students leave after it decided to not allow students to enroll in classes if their only form of health insurance is Medicaid, reported Fox 13.

Students are already planning on dropping out and protesting over the policy change.

BYU informed the student body via email on Wednesday that the change was because “it would be impractical for the local medical community and infrastructure with only Medicaid coverage.”

There is only one hospital within 30 miles of BYU, according to Fox 13, and they said that Idaho's recent Medicaid expansion wouldn't burden them in any way and that BYU officials did not consult with the hospital regarding Medicaid prior to making the decision.

Students who depended on Medicaid previously may now be forced to buy private insurance or pay for BYU's health-care plan. BYU's plan provides fewer services than Medicaid and is offered through a company owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.