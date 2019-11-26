Title
Students Leave BYU Idaho Over Medicaid
By
Brigham Young University in Idaho is seeing its students leave after it decided to not allow students to enroll in classes if their only form of health insurance is Medicaid, reported Fox 13.
Students are already planning on dropping out and protesting over the policy change.
BYU informed the student body via email on Wednesday that the change was because “it would be impractical for the local medical community and infrastructure with only Medicaid coverage.”
There is only one hospital within 30 miles of BYU, according to Fox 13, and they said that Idaho's recent Medicaid expansion wouldn't burden them in any way and that BYU officials did not consult with the hospital regarding Medicaid prior to making the decision.
Students who depended on Medicaid previously may now be forced to buy private insurance or pay for BYU's health-care plan. BYU's plan provides fewer services than Medicaid and is offered through a company owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings
Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating
Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs
DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans
Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave
Recent studies on state disinvestment in public higher education are misleading (opinion)
Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set
Students Leave BYU Idaho Over Medicaid
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!