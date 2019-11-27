Print

Academic Minute: 'Bad Indians' in Film

Doug Lederman
November 27, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Anderson Hagler, a Ph.D. candidate in history at Duke University, examines the history that leads to biases against Native Americans still being prevalent today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

