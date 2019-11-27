Title
Academic Minute: 'Bad Indians' in Film
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Anderson Hagler, a Ph.D. candidate in history at Duke University, examines the history that leads to biases against Native Americans still being prevalent today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Professor uses Holocaust denial questions to illustrate double negatives
New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings
Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be
Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating
Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave
The downsides of always encouraging students to be resilient (opinion)
Federal data show proportion of instructors who work full-time is rising
British universities urged to limit flights to reduce carbon imprint
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!