Ex-Student Allegedly Tried to Ask ISIS to Attack Deans

Elin Johnson
November 27, 2019
A Florida man, Salman Rashid, was charged with attempting to harm the deans at two Florida universities, reports The New York Times.

Rashid was caught after befriending an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who was monitoring him after he posted concerning statements on Facebook.

Rashid, 23, had been suspended from Miami Dade College in 2018 after sending threatening messages to a female student. He was later expelled from Broward College for not disclosing this previous discipline.

The former student asked the agent, who was pretending to be a member of ISIS, to attack the deans at the two colleges. Rashid did not name the deans but provided the agent with information on where they could place explosive devices and details on campus security.

The man has been arrested and does not yet appear to have a lawyer. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

