New Policy Group Focused on College and Careers

A new policy group is forming to develop state and local policy agendas that will help prepare students for college and careers.

The NewDEAL Forum and the Alliance for Excellent Education have created the NewDEAL Forum Education Policy Group, which will bring public and nonprofit experts together with the goal of helping more students graduate, according to a news release. Christopher Cabaldon, mayor of West Sacramento in California, and Elena Parent, a Democratic state senator from Georgia, will serve as co-chairs for the group.

The group is expected to create a report of policy recommendations next year and then support implementation of the recommendations across the country. Its focus will be on the intersection of education and the workforce, including linking K-12 education to higher education.

The NewDEAL is a network of 180 state and local officials from 47 states. Its aim is to find solutions for a variety of issues, including education, housing and climate change. Alliance for Excellent Education, a nonprofit advocacy group in D.C. that aims to prepare high school graduates for successful careers, is supporting the initiative.