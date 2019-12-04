Print

Academic Minute: Minority Consumer Experiences

By

Doug Lederman
December 4, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, Michelle Dunlap, professor of human development, explores why shopping isn’t always a fun activity for everyone. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

