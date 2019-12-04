Georgetown Athletes Accused of Assault, Burglary

Three Georgetown University men’s basketball players were issued temporary restraining orders on Nov. 12 after a female student accused them of sexual assault, harassment and burglary, NBC Sports reported.

In her complaint, the student claimed Myron Gardener, a freshman player, sexually assaulted and harassed her in her apartment on Sept. 15. The next day, Gardener, junior Jalen Alexander and sophomore Josh LeBlanc (now a former player) allegedly robbed the apartment and threatened her in an attempt to silence her, according to the complaint. The student’s roommate also separately filed for a restraining order against LeBlanc and Alexander.

LeBlanc allegedly continued to threaten the student over text message, and in the complaint she claimed LeBlanc has “committed violence against women in the past,” according to NBC Sports. Head Coach Patrick Ewing, in an announcement Monday evening, said LeBlanc will no longer play for Georgetown. LeBlanc's transfer is unrelated to the allegations and was determined before they went public, Ruth McBain, a university spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

Sophomore James Akinjo is also leaving the program, Ewing said. There is no mention of Akinjo in court documents, and his departure is unrelated to the allegations against LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardener, according to a statement from Lee Reed, Georgetown's director of intercollegiate athletics.

Alexander and Gardener remain on the men’s basketball roster. Georgetown has not made public statements about their status at the university, citing compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a law that protects the privacy of students' education records.

Georgetown athletes are required to take a course covering "interpersonal violence and sexual assault" and undergo the same disciplinary procedures as other students, Reed wrote.

"Please know that we are deeply committed to the integrity of our athletics program," Reed wrote. "Coach Ewing has taken additional steps to ensure a culture of responsibility and integrity within our men's basketball team."