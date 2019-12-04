Title
Study on Marketplace for Income-Share Agreements
By
A new discussion paper from the Consumer Finance Institute of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia analyzes the nascent marketplace for income-share agreements in postsecondary education.
Under such agreements, students agree to pay a certain percentage of their future incomes over a set period of time in exchange for funding of their educational program expenses.
More than 40 colleges and universities, as well as many alternative providers, currently offer ISAs, wrote the report's co-authors, Dubravka Ritter, a senior research fellow at the institute, and Doug Webber, an associate professor of economics at Temple University.
"As economists who have dedicated much of our professional careers to studying optimal financial aid systems, we find the complexities, incentives, promises and potential pitfalls associated with ISAs to be fascinating both on a practical and an intellectual level," they wrote.
The report looks at how ISAs are structured and funded; what the theoretical costs and benefits are to students, institutions and funders; and the main practical challenges such arrangements pose.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Controversial Tenure Denial at Harvard
College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger
Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds
Givens | Confessions of a Community College Dean
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Georgia's public colleges soon will be offering a new form of two-year degree
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Black student loan borrowers default at higher rates
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!