Title
Columbia Starts Scholarship for Refugees, Displaced Students
Columbia University announced a new universitywide scholarship for refugees and other displaced students. The scholarship will fund full tuition and housing and living expenses for up to 30 students annually to attend undergraduate or graduate programs across the university. The scholarship program is open to foreign nationals who are either internally or externally displaced with refugee status, who have received asylum in the United States or submitted an asylum application, or who are in the U.S. under temporary protected status.
