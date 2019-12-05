Print

Title

Columbia Starts Scholarship for Refugees, Displaced Students

By

Elizabeth Redden
December 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

Columbia University announced a new universitywide scholarship for refugees and other displaced students. The scholarship will fund full tuition and housing and living expenses for up to 30 students annually to attend undergraduate or graduate programs across the university. The scholarship program is open to foreign nationals who are either internally or externally displaced with refugee status, who have received asylum in the United States or submitted an asylum application, or who are in the U.S. under temporary protected status.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Better Data on Competency-Based Education
Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future
Moving Toward Engaged Pluralism
on the College Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Talent Scouting, Revisited
Why Now Is the Time to Talk About 'The Immigrant Advantage’
Keeping Perspective on China
The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 1
Givens

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Working with student social media influencers

Texas college thinks it has cracked the code for high-demand health-care fields

The Senate has a bipartisan proposal. What comes next?

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger

Essay on need for better data on what works in competency-based education

Canvas Parent Company to Go Private

Back to Top