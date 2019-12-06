Print

Title

$100 Million for Yale for Public School Leadership

By

Scott Jaschik
December 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Yale University announced a $100 million gift to its business school Thursday from the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation. The gift will fund the Broad Center at Yale School of Management and "enable the creation of a tuition-free master’s degree program for emerging education leaders, advanced leadership training for top school system executives, and an extensive research endeavor aimed at assembling the premier collection of data on public education leadership."

