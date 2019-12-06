Title
$100 Million for Yale for Public School Leadership
Yale University announced a $100 million gift to its business school Thursday from the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation. The gift will fund the Broad Center at Yale School of Management and "enable the creation of a tuition-free master’s degree program for emerging education leaders, advanced leadership training for top school system executives, and an extensive research endeavor aimed at assembling the premier collection of data on public education leadership."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Michigan shares insights from academic-level (not chief) diversity officers
Tufts will remove Sackler name from medical campus, drawing rebuke from Purdue Pharma's owners
A Presidential Apology at Purdue
Medical amnesty policies encourage students to call 911
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Senate Passes HBCU Funding, FAFSA Changes
Problem Drinking Varies by Race
Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays | Just Visiting
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!