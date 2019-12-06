Print

Title

Alaska Regents Reject Plan for 'One University' Accreditation

By

Doug Lederman
December 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Alaska system's governing board has voted down a plan that would have consolidated the accreditation of the system's three universities into a single one for the system, the Associated Press reported, citing the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

The plan had been hatched by university leaders this summer when the system was facing a massive cut in its state budget proposed by Governor Mike Dunleavy. The governor and university leaders worked out a compromise that reduced the size of the cut and that undercut the argument for the planned restructuring, which many faculty members and the heads of the university's three campuses opposed.

The news reports said that the system's Board of Regents sent a letter to legislative leaders last month saying they would not pursue the accreditation change. "The board is still aggressively pursuing other means to reduce costs and increase efficiency, including consolidation of administrative functions across the system, clarification of roles and responsibilities between the BOR and the universities," the letter said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Plagiarize This!
Better Data on Competency-Based Education
Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Being Erased and Rendered Invisible
Friday Fragments
Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays
Only Books
Sharing Your Research
Change and Agency

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Tufts will remove Sackler name from medical campus, drawing rebuke from Purdue Pharma's owners

Michigan shares insights from academic-level (not chief) diversity officers

Medical amnesty policies encourage students to call 911

A Presidential Apology at Purdue

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Senate Passes HBCU Funding, FAFSA Changes

Essay on plagiarism

Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays | Just Visiting

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

Back to Top