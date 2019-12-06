Alaska Regents Reject Plan for 'One University' Accreditation

The University of Alaska system's governing board has voted down a plan that would have consolidated the accreditation of the system's three universities into a single one for the system, the Associated Press reported, citing the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

The plan had been hatched by university leaders this summer when the system was facing a massive cut in its state budget proposed by Governor Mike Dunleavy. The governor and university leaders worked out a compromise that reduced the size of the cut and that undercut the argument for the planned restructuring, which many faculty members and the heads of the university's three campuses opposed.

The news reports said that the system's Board of Regents sent a letter to legislative leaders last month saying they would not pursue the accreditation change. "The board is still aggressively pursuing other means to reduce costs and increase efficiency, including consolidation of administrative functions across the system, clarification of roles and responsibilities between the BOR and the universities," the letter said.