Title
Problem Drinking Varies by Race
By
White students are more likely than students of other racial groups to drink alcohol to fit in or because of societal pressures, according to a new study from Duke University.
The study, which used data from the AlcoholEdu for College survey, also found that Latino, Native American, white and multiracial students were more likely to report problem drinking patterns than Asian or black students.
Researchers reported that Asian students were more motivated than their peers to drink to cope with negative feelings, or to abstain from drinking to fit in with their social groups.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Michigan shares insights from academic-level (not chief) diversity officers
Tufts will remove Sackler name from medical campus, drawing rebuke from Purdue Pharma's owners
Medical amnesty policies encourage students to call 911
A Presidential Apology at Purdue
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Senate Passes HBCU Funding, FAFSA Changes
Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays | Just Visiting
Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!