Problem Drinking Varies by Race

White students are more likely than students of other racial groups to drink alcohol to fit in or because of societal pressures, according to a new study from Duke University.

The study, which used data from the AlcoholEdu for College survey, also found that Latino, Native American, white and multiracial students were more likely to report problem drinking patterns than Asian or black students.

Researchers reported that Asian students were more motivated than their peers to drink to cope with negative feelings, or to abstain from drinking to fit in with their social groups.