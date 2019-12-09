Title
Kennesaw State Settles Anthem Kneeling Lawsuit
By
After Kennesaw State University made the decision to prevent five of its cheerleaders from protesting during the national anthem, Georgia taxpayers will now be fronting the $145,000 legal settlement.
In 2017 five Kennesaw State cheerleaders took a knee before a football game during the national anthem to protest the treatment of African Americans. They were subsequently preventing from being on the sidelines before following games, and the fallout led to Kennesaw's president resigning.
Now, AJC.com reports that former cheerleader Tommia Dean will be taking home $93,000 -- and her attorneys $52,000 -- from a settlement that the Georgia Department of Administrative Services will be paying.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching
SMU sued for amending governance documents to separate itself from church authority
UW Madison shifts state enrollment commitment
Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My! | GradHacker
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive | Conversations on Diversity
Success at Scale: Strategies to Improve Outcomes for Underserved Students | A Special Report from In
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Can Salisbury prevent racist incidents with a chief diversity officer?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!