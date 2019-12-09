Kennesaw State Settles Anthem Kneeling Lawsuit

After Kennesaw State University made the decision to prevent five of its cheerleaders from protesting during the national anthem, Georgia taxpayers will now be fronting the $145,000 legal settlement.

In 2017 five Kennesaw State cheerleaders took a knee before a football game during the national anthem to protest the treatment of African Americans. They were subsequently preventing from being on the sidelines before following games, and the fallout led to Kennesaw's president resigning.

Now, AJC.com reports that former cheerleader Tommia Dean will be taking home $93,000 -- and her attorneys $52,000 -- from a settlement that the Georgia Department of Administrative Services will be paying.