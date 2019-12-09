Print

Title

Kennesaw State Settles Anthem Kneeling Lawsuit

By

Elin Johnson
December 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

After Kennesaw State University made the decision to prevent five of its cheerleaders from protesting during the national anthem, Georgia taxpayers will now be fronting the $145,000 legal settlement.

In 2017 five Kennesaw State cheerleaders took a knee before a football game during the national anthem to protest the treatment of African Americans. They were subsequently preventing from being on the sidelines before following games, and the fallout led to Kennesaw's president resigning.

Now, AJC.com reports that former cheerleader Tommia Dean will be taking home $93,000 -- and her attorneys $52,000 -- from a settlement that the Georgia Department of Administrative Services will be paying.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In Appreciation of a Public Servant
How Higher Education Empowers Student Voters
Plagiarize This!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive
Caroll Spinney
Continuing Adventures in Ungrading
Instructure's Lessons
Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My!
Buying the American Mind -- Who’s Doing It?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching

SMU sued for amending governance documents to separate itself from church authority

UW Madison shifts state enrollment commitment

Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My! | GradHacker

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive | Conversations on Diversity

Success at Scale: Strategies to Improve Outcomes for Underserved Students | A Special Report from In

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Can Salisbury prevent racist incidents with a chief diversity officer?

Back to Top