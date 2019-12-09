UC Berkeley Condemns Racist Video

A video quickly circulating on social media that depicts a University of California, Berkeley, student saying that African Americans, LGBTQ people and women don't deserve rights has caused outrage on the campus.

The university condemned the video and said that while it couldn't discuss issues with a specific student, "appropriate actions" were being taken, reports The Mercury News.

Students quickly stepped up and reported the video to campus officials and residence life officers (the video appears to have been filmed in a dorm room).

The young man in the video appears to have already been identified on Twitter, and an individual claiming to be him has apologized for the video in a post on Reddit. In the video he rants to his friends about how he doesn't like African Americans and how certain groups don't deserve rights.