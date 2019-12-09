Print

UNC Faculty Council Condemns Silent Sam Deal

Scott Jaschik
December 9, 2019
The Faculty Council of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill condemned the decision of the UNC system to give the Silent Sam statue to a Confederate memorial group for placement off campus. The decision is causing debate at Chapel Hill because the system is paying the Confederate group $2.5 million.

Kevin M. Guskiewicz, the interim chancellor at Chapel Hill, sent a message to the campus in which he said, "I know many of you oppose the payment to the charitable trust and object to the [Confederate group] displaying the monument anywhere. I understand, appreciate and empathize with those sentiments. The settlement ensures the monument will never return to campus, but issues of racism and injustice persist, and the university must confront them. I now want to focus on our shared values of diversity, equity and inclusion, and I will continue to reject and condemn those individuals or groups who seek to divide us. We have a lot of work to do to thoroughly address and reconcile with our past."

