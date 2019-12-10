Title
Accessible Instructional Materials Bill Reintroduced, Again
Legislation promoting equal access to instructional materials for students with disabilities was reintroduced to the U.S. House of Representatives last week by Congressmen Phil Roe, a Tennessee Republican, and Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat.
The Accessible Instructional Materials in Higher Education Act, also known as the AIM HIGH Act, would create a commission to develop voluntary accessibility criteria for instructional materials and educational technology.
The AIM HIGH Act is the result of a collaboration between the National Federation of the Blind, the Association of American Publishers, the Software and Information Industry Association, the American Council on Education, and Educause.
An earlier version of the bill was introduced in 2016 and reintroduced in 2017. A Senate version of the bill was introduced in late 2017 that closely mirrors the original. Both Republican and Democratic Higher Education Act reauthorization bills incorporated some elements of the AIM HIGH bill, though with some substantive differences, according to an analysis by Educause.
